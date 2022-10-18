The impressive videos of the overflow of a river in Venezuela that left at least three dead

Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in Venezuela

At least three people died from the overflow of a river in the state of Aragua (center), due to the rains recorded in the last hours in the city of Maracay, the capital of that region located about 120 kilometers from Caracas, reported this Monday Nicholas Ripe.

“They are informing me that the damage in El Castaño, in Maracay, is severe. They inform me, preliminarily, that there are three deceased already. He was a avalanche of mud also, that it came from the mountain”, said the president from the city of Las you would weavealso in Aragua, where a landslide that occurred nine days ago claimed the life of 54 people.

Maduro reiterated that he would travel to the area, about 50 minutes from Las Tejerías, to reinforce the response to this new incident.

“In this area of ​​Aragua there is a lot, the presence of cities and towns, on the banks of the mountains (…) Aragua has been hit hard by these rains, by tropical waves”, he stressed.

The multi-state channel Telesur reported, minutes later, the arrival of Maduro at El Castaño, accompanied by Delcy Rodríguez and other authorities.

Last week a landslide in the town of Las Tejerías left at least 50 dead and dozens missing



Numerous photographs and videos circulate on social networks showing some of the damage caused by this overflow, including flooded houses, as well as vehicles and trees dragged by the force of the water.

Deaths rise to 54 and those missing due to landslide in Venezuela drop to 8

A Belgian shepherd dog participates in the rescue work in Las Tejerías (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

The deaths due to last week’s landslide in the Venezuelan town of Tejerías rose to 54, four more than in the last official report -which was provided on Friday- as reported this Monday, from the disaster area, President Nicolás Maduro , who also said that eight people are still missing, whose search continues.

The president, who had visited the community last Monday, assured after touring the area that the recovery work is progressing, and announced the approval of “an economic fund for Las Tejerías” with which they will finance the restoration of the town. .

“Today I have approved a special economic fund for Las Tejerías, without protocols, without intermediaries, without paperwork. We are going with that special economic fund to finance the comprehensive recovery of Tejerías”, he said.

María Romero clung to a stuck tree to avoid being swept away by the alluvium that devastated Las Tejerías (AFP)

Likewise, he pointed out that international resources will arrive for the recovery work and asked the country’s businessmen and bankers “to do their part” to support the work in the devastated population, which is located about 70 kilometers from Caracas.

“We have advanced. I say that from 1 to 10, we have advanced to 3. Much remains to be cleaned, much remains to be regularized,” stressed the president, who pointed out that they have 75 machines that are removing debris and sediment in the area.

Regarding public services, Maduro said that electricity has been recovered “almost 100%” and water “almost” 80 percent.

He also reported that the conditions are already in place for “the restart of classes for the children and young people of Tejerías next Wednesday”, although they will continue working on the restoration of schools in the area.

