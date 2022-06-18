The impressive white dress worn by Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo is for a short or pre-wedding bride (also

We keep crossing off days on the calendar to see Teresa Andrés Gonzalo dressed in white arriving at the altar. After Marta Lozano’s wedding with a first classic dress and the other two with which she surrendered to the glamor of Hollywood and the 1920s, the next influencer date that we are going to be very aware of is Teresa’s because we are sure it will be radiant We were amazed with her draped skirt by Diego Estrada in an impeccable look and now she has outshone us again with a perfect dress for a short bride, to wear in the pre-wedding or the request and even to be the perfect guest.

Make-up Paula Echevarría falls in love with a reinvented and original French manicure Keep reading

Teresa has been kidnapped by her friends this weekend to give her what will surely be her last bachelorette party and for the first girls’ night she has been angry at stunning white dress. There is no better garment for this time and the white dresses that we have seen in Zara, Bershka, Mango and company have proven to be useful for any occasion. With his we have been silent.

Beware brides who are looking for a second dress or who want to go short; remember how Emma Stone went from girlfriend ‘after party’ to the Met Gala. There are many wedding dresses and for all tastes, even at Zara we have found the perfect option for the most daring! But it is difficult to find a proposal that is love at first sight as well as affordable. And this dress meets all our conditions. A short dress, with an asymmetrical neckline and a single sleeve. It fits like a glove because its design fits perfectly to the figure thanks to the draping that helps to stylize.

It is the Nude Color Aria model that is reduced from 285 euros to 79. And if you are not going to get married soon or you are not a bride to celebrate the engagement or pre-wedding but you have fallen in love with this white dress as much as we have, you can take take a look at the other colors in which it is available and for which you can bet for a guest outfit. Good news! Orange, red or pink, you decide. I bought the white dress from Zara with a girdle effect and volume on the chest and I’m about to buy this Color Nude one as soon as possible.

Nude color

SHOP IN WHITESHOP IN ORANGE

SHOP IN RED SHOP IN PINK