The Inail real estate map for auction in January 2022 – idealista / news

With the new year the disposal plans restart. Among the first properties to end up on the market there are those whoInail will put at auction from 20 to 25 January 2022. idealista / news has prepared a map with some of the most interesting properties to be put up for sale. Let’s see all the useful info to submit an offer.

Among properties owned byInail that will be put at auction I’m not alone apartments but also offices scattered from North to South, mainly in Liguria, Lazio, Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany. Among these there is no shortage of prestigious properties, as well as homes to renovate that start from a very low auction base (discover the complete list).

There participation in the auction is possible through two alternative methods of which the first consists in the presentation of an offer for theMain Auction without Enchantment and the second in the presentation of an offer for theResidual Auction with Enchantment, which will be held only in case of non-award of the Main Auction.

L’Main Auction without auction, consists in the presentation of secret offers (“Main Offers”), paper, digital or digitized paper, before the Notary Auctioneer or the Peripheral Notary (Notary Qualified to the Notarial Auctions Network), for an amount at least equal to the basic auction price indicated in the attachments of the Auction Notice for each Lot.

The auctions will be carried out for single lots, each consisting of one or more units including any appliances and accessories. The properties will be put up for sale as a whole, in the state of fact, of law, maintenance and consistency in which they are, with all pertinence of ownership, existing systems, active and passive easements where existing.

For each lot, the deadline within which to submit the offer is specified in the form relating to the specific property. The properties in question will be sold through the Notary Auctions Network (RAN), the computer system created by National Council of Notaries for the management of telematic auctions.

Through the connection from notary offices throughout the Italian territory, in fact, it is possible for interested parties to participate in auctions via the web, being able to make bids even hundreds of km from the property, breaking down territorial barriers with the guarantee and safety of the notary.

The Notary Auctions Network (RAN) is characterized by:

security by eliminating the risk of disturbances and cloning; traceability of the deeds and of the subjects participating in the procedure and application of the anti-money laundering legislation;

accessibility of citizens who can participate through notary offices located throughout the territory;

transparency as the actors of the system attend all events in real time;

orientation of citizens who can request legal, fiscal or practical information from notaries.

How can I participate in a notarial telematic auction? A person interested in buying a property will no longer have to go to the professional where the auction is held, but will be able to go to any notary firm adhering to the RAN to deposit the deposit and make bids.

Subsequently, on the day and at the time established by the notice, the citizen will go to the office of the notary where he presented the offer. During the auction session, which will take place via the web by connecting all the notaries together, the notary will take care to communicate to all the participants present, the offers from all over Italy, so that everyone is aware of how the auction is taking place, and make bids if you deem it.