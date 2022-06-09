the “incestuous” comment of his brother Brandon Jenner

Currently on vacation in Utah, Kylie Jenner ignites the web daily with new photos. This Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the 24-year-old young mother found herself at the heart of world news after publishing a snapshot in which she poses, in one of the sexiest swimsuits. A bikini with trompe-l’oeil nipples… designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier, which moreover seems to have been tailor-made for her, as it marvelously hugs her buxom curves.

If the fans of the pretty brunette rushed to compliment her, Kylie’s older brother, Brandon Jenner also posted a reaction in the comments. The 41-year-old father has indeed published two happy emojis to “approve” this sensual photo.

Kylie Jenner sexy on Instagram: the comment of her brother Brandon Jenner generates a lively controversy

It was enough for Internet users to cry foul and describe this reaction as “inappropriate”. Some have even gone so far as to use the words “incest” and “disrespectful” having discovered the reaction of the brother of the business woman. “It doesn’t pass for a half-brother”, “It’s strange…”, “Weird”, “This comment gives me goosebumps”, “It’s your sister my brother”, “It’s just me or it’s weird that his brother commented on that lol” can we read among the reactions on the publication.

We recall that Kylie Jenner and Brandon Jenner have the same father, namely Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner). If Kylie was born from her marriage to Kris Jenner (like Kendall), Brandon was born from his previous union with Linda Thompson. At 41, Brandon Jenner is the father of twins born in February 2020 and a little girl named Eva, 6 years old.

Aliénor de la Fontaine