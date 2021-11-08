The incomprehensible game of Juventus: listless players or Allegri has lost the “hand”? The most probable hypothesis. Rabiot problem. The JTV on Dazn, easy to understand …

I write it, apertis verbis: I have not yet understood how Max Allegri’s Juventus play. Cuadrado’s goal, in the recovery area and in numerical superiority (after the bad luck of the usual wood taken by Chiesa) brought three points and eighth place in the standings. Maybe I should stop asking myself questions. Because at this point of the season, if the Champions Juve is a positive competitive (and technical) mystery, the league one is a bad mix of people who seem to have no plot to follow.

Ergo: Has Allegri become scarce? Or is it Juve to be two-faced according to the commitments? Why don’t you run away. Or are the players who do not want to give “more” in the league. And then at the end of the season it will be convenient to make a nice blacklist. Or the coach lost his “hand” in the two years of inactivity. And then it would be a tragedy: Juventus, by making Allegri a four-season contract at 9 million a season, could have put a stone around their neck. Today the situation is this. I lean towards the hypothesis of overrated and spoiled players.

There are things that are difficult to read. Like the presence of Rabiot on the team. Questionable choice, like Allegri’s “diagnosis” on performance. Only he, in Italy, against Fiorentina, saw a good match from the Frenchman. The left chain Rabiot – Alex Sandro was a gallery of horrors. And it is not the first time.

Why Bernardeschi out? Allegri explained that he needed a midfielder like Rabiot. To do what? The truth is that Juve should give it away, Rabiot. If only to get rid of a salary that weighs in at over 7 million a year. But there is a problem: who gets a Rabiot? Who in their right mind could pay him such a figure today?

My idea is that at this point (defense or not of the so-called “corporate capital”) the less Allegri will change the better he will do. The best eleven is the one seen with the Zenit: with the addition of Cuadrado. And maybe De Sciglio (when he returns) if Alex Sandro continues to be the one in the last few weeks.

There are things that are difficult to read. Like the Var who, with the time expired with teams heading towards the locker rooms, “investigates” a possible penalty. The petulance of the Var.

There are things, on the other hand, that are quite easy to understand. It is very recent news that Juventus TV will be visible in streaming on Dazn. Let’s say that Sandro Piccinini’s indiscretion, months ago, “Juventus pushed more than any other club to have the television rights transferred from Sky to Dazn” took “legs”. Indeed, the boots: of the seven leagues.