The incorruptible Samuel Eto’o is sentenced for tax evasion

The President of the Cameroon Football Federation is therefore only a simple human! It therefore also has flaws and does not only do good things. This Monday, the Spanish justice made public its judgment stipulating that Samuel Eto’o is condemned for tax fraud. However, an agreement was reached to prevent the President of FECAFOOT from going to prison.

Without this agreement, Samuel Eto’o would have been admitted to prison for a period of 22 months. This duration, which is less than two years, allows, as provided for by Spanish law, to avoid prison since the Pichichi has no criminal record in Spain. The fine he must pay, however, is 1.8 million euros.

Samuel Eto’o and José Maria Mesalles, his lawyer for the duration of his stay in Spain, will have to repay the sum of almost 3.9 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities.

A cleverly planned scheme had been put in place to avoid paying taxes.

Samuel Eto’o is sentenced but is lucky not to go to prison

Several other big stars have had trouble with the Spanish tax authorities. Among them, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, etc…

President of Fécafoot since December 2021, Samuel Eto’o is the champion of incorruptibility. Last week, he launched a hunt for age-fixing in the pro championships. He is also fighting, he says, for there to be no more embezzlement in Cameroonian football.

This condemnation and especially his admission of having rigged therefore sows disorder in his “popular” ambitions. The period of the offenses extends from 2006 to 2009.

Another case awaits its outcome in the Spanish courts. This is the trial of one of his daughters whose paternity he will never have recognized. During previous trials, Samuel Eto’o had been sentenced to pay substantial monthly alimony. But the media indicate that he would never have settled this file.

Samuel Eto’o thus condemned, evolved in Spain from 1998 to 2009.

