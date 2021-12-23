The increase destined for us is equal to the cost of Gallinari in China

The Fip expresses its dissent regarding the assignment of contributions to the Federations by Sport and Health for the year 2022.

It is unacceptable that those who manage the disbursements of contributions to Sport do not know him.

Furthermore, the recipients of the contributions must know in advance the criteria that determine these assignments. One wonders if, among the various assessments made, there is also a weighting system that aligns, for example, the strength of the individual sports disciplines with respect to their worldwide diffusion and the frequency of continental and world championships to define the “weight” of sports results.

The increase for the Fip is equal to the cost paid to the NBA to have the athlete Danilo Gallinari at the World Cup in China in 2019 for only 28 days.

So we continue to do welfare.

It is not considered that basketball is a professional National Sports Federation, with the tax consequences that require more resources to comply with current regulations.

Once it is aware of the award criteria established by Sport and Health, Fip will be responsible for carrying out detailed analyzes through a leading company in the sector.

While the estimate towards the General Manager dott. Nepi Molineris, who entered the race and who is hoped will somehow change the scenarios, consoles the fact that he has always expressed reservations about the work of Sport and Health.