The increase in costs alarms Italian wine. Hunt for new markets

Italian wine is today a crystal goblet among the iron vessels of the Covid emergency that is evaporating and of the war in Ukraine that who knows how long it will keep us anxious. And the atmosphere that reigns at the 54th edition of Vinitaly, which after two years “teetotalers” returns to the Verona Fair appears suspended between the relief of finding everyone with a glass in hand talking about business and the fear that nothing come back as before.

Consumption will certainly not return to the level of 2019. According to the study “Stress test: Italian wine under the economic test” presented here by Banco Bpm and Prometeia, the war has already forced the experts to a downward revision of almost 3 percentage points in the two-year period 2022-2023 due to the growth in world demand of wine. A downgrade resulting not only from the bleaching of the markets of the two countries involved (only Italy in 2021 exported to Russia and Ukraine for 340 million euros) but above all from the difficulty in supplying energy, packaging materials and fertilizers, the consequent rise in prices of which risks making the sector pay a high toll. Another study, curated by Coldiretti, does the math: a glass bottle costs more than 30 percent more than last year, the corks 20 percent if they are made of cork and even 40 percent if they are made of other materials, sparkling wines 20 per cent more, while for labels and packaging cartons there were respectively increases of 35 and 45 per cent. And then there are the machinery, especially the steel ones, road transport, container and sea freight. In short, since the end of February the costs for Italian wine have increased by 35 percent, which will inevitably be passed on to consumers. “The increase in production costs linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine – points out the Minister for Agricultural Policies Stefano Patuanelli, seen yesterday for the Verona stands – brings out the fragility of the long supply chains that hide behind a bottle of wine, making the enlargement of the countries of reference even more essential for exports and the defense of Italian quality in Europe ».

According to Coldiretti, sales decreased in 2022 compared to the previous year for 55 percent of Italian wineries, while for 42 percent they remained unchanged and only 3 percent increased. But not everything is dramatic, in the Italian cup: despite all the turnover of companies will continue to grow both in the current year (+2.5 per cent in terms of volumes) and in 2023 (+1.6).

In recent years, the made in Italy wine has been supported by exports. But perhaps it is appropriate to focus more strongly on the internal market, even if it is in great pain. Signs of growth come from an Iri-Vinitaly research, presented in Verona, on the consumption of wine in the large-scale retail trade: the consumer is choosing better and better and seems willing to spend more and more. A bottle of a wine with a designation of origin on the shelf of a supermarket now costs an average of 5.55 euros (+4.1 percent compared to 2020). Wine in large-scale distribution is now worth 1 billion and a half euros and the wines that grow the most are Lugana (7.42 euros), Amarone (17.68), Valpolicella Ripasso (7.22), Nebbiolo ( 6.70), Sagrantino (9.35), Brunello di Montalcino (20.44) and Lagrein (7.18). Will the cart save the Italy vineyard?