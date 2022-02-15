the increase in the first quarter of 2022- Corriere.it

The first increases began in the second quarter of last year: + 3.8% for electricity and + 3.9% for gas. Then the price of gas went crazy and with the third and fourth quarters of 2021 even the bills started flying. How much? In one year, the increases were 131% for light and + 94% for natural gas. To make precise accounts of what is now considered a real emergency was the Arera, the Authority for the regulation of public energy, water and waste services that every quarter updates the tariffs for those who are still under greater protection and that is not passed to the free market where prices are set by the supplier companies.

Arera: the increases caused by the gas boom Even with the extraordinary interventions by the government (which has zeroed for all system charges, ed) – detailed the Arera in a brief presented at the hearing in the Industry Committee in the Senate – in the first quarter of 2022 on the first quarter of 2021 an increase of 131% for the typical domestic electricity customer (from 20.06 to 46.03 euro cents per kilowatt hour, including taxes) and of 94% for the natural gas customer (from 70.66 to 137.32 cents euros per cubic meter, including taxes). The cause is the gas prices registered on the wholesale markets. Between January and December, the monthly average prices of the wholesale markets recorded an increase of almost 500% for natural gas and about 400% for electricity. The surge in wholesale energy prices in 2021 – explains Arera – is reflected in the sales prices in our country starting from the second half of 2021. The very strong increases in the price of natural gas have in turn dragged prices electricity. Even the lower contribution of electricity production from renewable sourceswhich characterized the summer months of 2021 compared to the seasonal standard, contributed to the rise in the price of electricity.



In Italy the biggest increases The increases in Italy were greater than the European average. In 2021 – Arera explained – the price of natural gas in European hubs stood at an annual average of 48 euros per megawatt hour, which compares with a level of around 10 euros per megawatt hour in 2020 (period strongly influenced by the pandemic from Covid-19) and 15 euros per megawatt hour in 2019.In Italy, the spot price of electricity in 2021 stood at 125.46 euros per megawatt hour. Price that compares with 38.92 euros per megawatt hour in 2020 and 52.32 euros per megawatt hour in 2019. Why? For our energy mix. In our country, combined cycle plants fueled by natural gas – says Arera – represent marginal technology in about 50% of the hours

In 2022 prices will fall but still exceptional What awaits us in the coming months? There strong price volatility which characterizes this period makes it particularly difficult to provide reliable forecasting elements, clarified the Authority led by Stefano Besseghini. After the daily price peaks reached on 22 December 2021 in our country (184 euros per megawatt hour for natural gas and 438 euros per megawatt hour for electricity), the beginning of the new year – said Arera – has seen a downsizing of prices, with values ​​equal, on average, in January 2022, to 87 euros per megawatt hour for natural gas and 225 euros per megawatt hour for electricity, however exceptional values ​​compared to the historical average.

