The increase of $23 per month in the electricity bill vanishes, for now | Agencies

Editor’s note: After a scrutiny of the document that summarizes the offers presented by PREPA and the Board bondholders, it is clarified that there is no evidence that the proposal to establish a fixed charge of $23-$26 dollars per month is still on the table.

In order to restructure the debt of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the Fiscal Control Board (JCF) proposed an additional fee of $23 per month for 50 years to subscribers on the electric power bill, the attorney for the Union of Workers of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry (UTIER), Rolando Emmanuelli, in the ‘Tell me the Truth’ program on Radio Isla 1320 AM.

However, this claim was rejected on September 13 during a face-to-face mediation session in New York City, given that neither party reached an agreement on the matter.

The expert in the Law of Supervision, Administration and Economic Stability of Puerto Rico (Promesa, in English) indicated that this additional fee was to pay the bondholders the over $9,000 million in the bankruptcy process of the public corporation.

“The Board wants a connection charge to be imposed on each and every subscriber of the Electric Power Authority for an amount of $23 dollars per month for 50 years to pay the bondholders and wants to give it some contingent value instruments that what is will pay will depend on the consumption of electrical energy. So, if consumption increases, what is paid to bondholders will increase,” Emmanuelli explained on the radio program.

Likewise, the lawyer indicated that this proposal was not a “final and firm” one, since the bondholders had requested that the amount be increased from $23 to $26 per month during that first mediation process that has already concluded.

“The bondholders do not accept this and are making a counteroffer that, among other things, includes that the connection charge be $26 dollars per month for 50 years,” he added.