The increasingly insistent rumors, the takeover bid and the new group in the Northeast: what you need to know about the Sparkasse climb at Civibank

The Bolzano Savings Bank launches a takeover bid on the latest Friulian institution at a price of € 6.50 per share. But rumors about the operation had been circulating for weeks

The rumors about the operation have become more and more insistent in recent weeks. Now the ascent of Sparkasse, the most important bank in South Tyrol, to Civibank, the last entirely Friulian institution, has become a reality. The takeover bid (takeover bid) was formalized by the Bozen-Bolzano bank’s Board of Directors and provides for a price of € 6.50 for each share of the Cividalese Spa. A unanimous decision was made by Sparkasse, with the aim of consolidating its presence throughout the Northeast, creating, after the incorporation of Civibank, a group which, in terms of market shares, in the reference area (Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia), will be placed immediately after the 4 big nationals.