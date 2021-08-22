the incredible backstory on Emma Watson, did you know?

The talented and beautiful Emma Watson is a beloved actress, but not only: the incredible background on the unforgettable “Hermione” from “Harry Potter”

She achieved global success at a very young age as the unforgettable and brilliant Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter”. The splendid Emma Watson is today a refined woman, with innate elegance and charm, an exceptional actress and very committed also on the humanitarian front. Born in Paris, the magnificent interpreter made her debut in the world of acting as a child in the iconic saga about the famous wizard. The world was dazzled by her talent and, soon, she became one of the most acclaimed stars in Hollywood. Maybe not everyone knows, but Emma Watson is not just a great actress: the incredible backstory, can you believe it?

Not just an actress: the incredible backstory on Emma Watson, can you believe it?

After the very successful Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson’s career continued on the rise, success after success. We admired her in “Noah” alongside Russell Crowe and in “We are Infinite”. He then starred in the touching “Regression” and in the fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast” in which he played no less than “Belle”. Again, she was the sweet and mature “Meg” in “Little Women”.

Also committed to the social sector, the actress has been an ambassador for UN Women since 2014. Maybe not everyone is aware of it, but Emma Watson is not just a talented performer. In fact, yoga also stands out among his great passions. Precisely for this reason, the actress has become a certified instructor of this fascinating discipline! A truly incredible background, would you ever have imagined it? Very popular also on social networks, the artist boasts an Instagram profile followed by over 60 million followers which is the mirror of his social commitment and his artistic talent.

Although recently there has been talk of her voluntary “hiatus” from acting, the loyal audience is eager to see her again on the big screen. We just have to wait to find out what his future projects will be!