The incredible bench of Napoli against Juventus

Given the emergency, it will be an unprecedented eleven for Napoli against Juventus. It is not difficult to predict who will take the field (except for further positive buffers) and, consequently, it is not difficult even to try to anticipate the composition of the bench. At the Allianz Stadium they will sit next to Spalletti’s deputy, Domenichini, and probably the following players: Idasiak, Marfella, Zanoli, Costanzo, Spedalieri, Elmas, Vergara And Petagna. This could be the bench only if ASL Napoli 2 gets the ok for Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka that in the meantime, yesterday, they were stopped, otherwise Elmas and two of the Primavera would also be on the field and the bench would be further reduced.

Given the bench, there would be just two co-owners, Elmas and Petagna, but both not in top form (the first negative only yesterday and the second in quarantine for five days), and then many players of the Primavera who, ironically of fate, they could make their Serie A debut in such a difficult match and against Juventus in Turin. It could happen, for example, for the defenders: except for Zanoli, who has already debuted, they are all very young who will suddenly find themselves catapulted into another reality.