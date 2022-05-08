the incredible benefits and how to prepare it

Just put a tablespoon of flax seeds in a glass of water to drink the next morning, on an empty stomach, a purifying drink capable of activating the metabolism, giving satiety and stocking up on omega3

They are small, but their effects on our well-being are enormous: i flax seed they are a vegetable source of Omega-3 fatty acids (therefore also suitable for those who do not eat fish in a vegetarian or vegan diet).

But not only that: flax seeds help us to keep our intestines clean and healthy (they have a laxative and regulating power of the evacuative functions), as well as to prevent the onset of some systemic diseases. Just add a handful of them to salads and porridges, in yogurt as a snack, even on pasta dishes or vegetable soups to enjoy the many benefits of these precious seeds. (Also Read: Flaxseed: 10 Ways To Take Them Every Day)

But did you know that flax seeds can also be “drunk”? Indeed, we can prepare a homemadewater with flax seeds which can help us in the slimming process: these small seeds, in fact, are rich in proteins (18 grams of protein 100 grams of product) and fiber, which give a sense of satiety and naturally induce to eat a little less during the day .

Here’s how to prepare theflaxseed water. First of all, we will need the finely ground seeds: we can grind them with the help of a blender, a coffee grinder, or inside a mortar. We add a teaspoon of freshly ground seeds to a glass of water which we will leave to rest overnight.

As soon as we wake up in the morning, even before having breakfast, we drink the mixture we have prepared – we can also add a few drops of lemon to give the drink a greater antioxidant charge: consuming flax seeds in the morning will immediately activate the metabolism.

Furthermore, the gelatinous substance released into the water by the seeds has a great satiating power, and this will help us to arrive less hungry at lunchtime. Finally, as we have already said, flax seeds have a regulating function of the intestine and will help us in a correct evacuation. In this way, we will be able to start our day with the right determination.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

We also recommend: