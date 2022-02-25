The incredible catwoman look of Zoë Kravitz for the premiere of The Batman

Zoe Kravitz made it clear that it will be catwoman sexiest of all time with a risky look during the premiere of TheBatman.

Like Zendaya during the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ where he appeared with a arachnid lookZoë wore an impressive dress of Yves Saint-Laurent in the best style of the Catwoman.

The actress who represents female empowerment splurged style as usual.

Zoë Kravitz and her daring ‘cut out’ neckline

With much sensualitybut without losing elegance appreciated the interpreter of the feline antihero with an overwhelming and very avant-garde outfit.

It’s about a long black dresswith a halter neck and a scalloped neckline that revealed openings below the chest in the shape of a bat, alluding to the symbol of Batman.

the famous of 33 years managed to channel his character and take it to the real life.

The diva decided to give prominence to her attire so she opted for few accessories wearing only a few small earrings of pearls and a Natural makeup, except for a light cat eyeliner, befitting her character.

His mane picked her up with a elegant chignon Leaving the bangs slightly to one side.

Zoe was in charge of being the star of the night with a outfits easy but very representative, according to his personality.

During the appointment scheduled for the promotion of the popular saga in Paris and Londonposed next to Robert Pattinson with whom will he star in the film.

The actors decided to combine their costumes and to pay homage to their characters from the pages of comics.

Pattinson opted for a jacket Grey suit extra long and matching pants.

Both posed together and answered the questions of the journalists between jokes and laughs.