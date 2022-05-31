The incredible coincidence that unites Denzel Washington with Johnny Depp

Of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, we have Denzel Washington and Johnny Depp, who from their different completely multifaceted roles, knew how to conquer their audience, without forgetting the common detail that paralyzed everyone. We show you…

May 30, 2022 08:37 a.m.

Denzel Washington Already Johnny Depp from their different characters they have captivated fans in each film premiere, surprising half of humanity by the great ease they have of transforming in the blink of an eye giving life to the most hated and loved of fiction.

With respect to Johnnythere is a whole history of different roles that demonstrate the great talent he has to achieve total change, such as in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Fantastic Beasts”, “Young Man with Scissor Hands”and so many more where his appearance was different.

Secondly, Denzel Washington He also has an impressive ability to make from a very loved character to the most feared of the plot, observing as evidence the great success of his interpretations as he did in “Training Day”, “Man on Fire”, “The Vigilante” and stop counting…

Both Hollywood stars have built a career full of successes, highlighting that in each film, the income of millions of dollars allows them to fulfill one more dream in the most precious repertoire of their home, your collection of classic, elegant and excellent performance cars.

To the surprise of their fans, celebrities have something in common and it is their love of porsche in which coincidentally, both traveled and under the same color, driving social networks crazy.

With respect to Denzelhad his adored Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 black color, which presents functionality in six cylinders, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, added a set of tools and other unique details which auctioned for 400 thousand dollars.

In the case of Johnnydrive the Porsche 911 Coupewhich offers a maximum speed of 260 km/h, five speed changes plus first-rate performance, a reference that unites them in their tastes behind the wheel.

+ Photos of the Porsche of the actors:

Johnny Depp in his Porsche

Porsche 911 Coupe by Denzel Washington

+ Video of Denzel Washington’s car: