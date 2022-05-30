The incredible coincidence that unites Selena Quintanilla with Johnny Depp

Selena Quintanilla, the unforgettable queen of Tex-Mex, entered Hollywood with the amazing coincidence of sharing with Johnny Depp, in addition to having another detail in common that we show you here. Keep reading…

Selena Quintanillathe beautiful and talented Queen of Tex-Mex, he fell in love at each concert interpreting songs that became the favorites of his audience, such as “Forbidden love”, “Yes once”, “Like the flower”, “Carcacha”the latter being one of the busiest and although the lyrics were from a not very functional car, in reality the beautiful singer had her luxury transport.

After her death, many fans keep innumerable memories of the young woman who with talent, charisma and beauty managed to conquer her fans, being also multifaceted, because beyond music, She was also an actress, businesswoman and lover of cars with easy maneuverability and simplicity to reach any destination.

An aspect that is treasured in recording was when he drove his precious Porsche 911 Tartaone of the best sports cars of its kind in red, with a characteristic convertible with a 6-cylinder engine with more power from 130 to 330 CV, details that made it ideal for the interpreter of Bidi bidi bom bom.

Another very special scene of the beautiful singer, is remembered when she acted for the first time in Hollywood for the movie “Don juan de marco”whose protagonist is the acclaimed Johnny Deppin a story where the artist had an incredible participation singing from the traditional mariachi stage.

Secondly, a second common detail of both figures is addedwhich is his love for practical and modestly designed vehicles, an aspect that surprised fans, since the actor has a Porsche 911 Coupeoffering a top speed of 260km/h, five speed gears plus premium performance, reference that unites them in their tastes behind the wheel.

