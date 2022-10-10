The incredible Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera is coming to an end

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the main agitator of this summer transfer window. A year after returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese would already like to pack up. But the fivefold Ballon d’Or is struggling to find a way out. Ronaldo was even announced at OM! But this Sunday, the soap opera of the summer may have just ended…

Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo shook the news by signing an incredible comeback from the side of Manchester United. And this summer, the Portuguese still agitates the media, but not for the same reason. Thus, the fivefold Ballon d’Or would simply already like to leave the English club! Author of a disappointing season ended in a sad sixth place, the Mancunian formation did not even manage to qualify for the Champions League. And that is not conceivable for Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter would absolutely like to play the biggest of European competitions this year. This is why the former glory of real Madrid would have asked to leave.

Nobody wants Ronaldo

But today, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a player Manchester United. If the name of the Portuguese has been linked to several European teams, there has been nothing concrete. Worse, Jorge Mendes would have approached certain teams to place his player, only, he was rejected…

