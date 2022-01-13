The incredible friendship that binds a zebra with an abandoned rhino cub with the umbilical cord still attached

A lovely couple is helping each other through a difficult and poor health period. We’re talking about two very special guests at Barberton’s Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in Mpumalanga, South Africa: a zebra foal named Modjadji and Daisy, a distressed mini rhino brought to the sanctuary with the umbilical cord still attached.

“Spotted during a routine operation at Kruger, our latest arrival was just 12 hours old when she entered our center. She was alone, unable to stand up and had her umbilical cord still attached. Despite his size, he was incredibly weak and extremely vulnerable ». No one knows why she was left alone on the reservation. And while the mother has not yet been identified “she is fed every hour, 24 hours a day. We are working on multiple shifts, to ensure that there is always someone by her side: she will have an extremely long road to go, but every rhino for us. it’s important”.





According to sanctuary vets, without her mother’s colostrum, Daisy and her immune system are severely compromised, which is making her vulnerable to any disease. “This tiny miniature rhino immediately entered our hearts. With its huge feet, drooping lips and hairy ears, it looks like a prehistoric creature, yet it is so incredibly vulnerable … », they say.

Daisy was in intensive care, received plasma transfusions and antibiotics, and was then housed in a huge incubator that allowed her to stay warm. And since taking his first steps, he has befriended another patient in the sanctuary’s ICU: Modjadji, a young zebra foal who was injured in a severe storm, which separated him from the rest of the pack.

Modjadji and Daisy have created a beautiful friendship: they spend their time together, cuddling and rubbing their noses on each other. And since they can count on each other, their improvements have been evident. That is why the experts of the sanctuary are confident that they will be able to help each other overcome the difficult days that still, unfortunately, still await them.

