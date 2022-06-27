The incredible garages of Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana

Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana have become two of the most recognized celebrities in the world. With their interpretations of Thor and Gamora, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they accessed a great fortune, with which they filled their garages with luxurious cars. Learn more about his ostentatious collections, below.

Chris Hemsworth Y Zoë Saldana they have several things in common. Both have acted in the film star trek, released in 2009, belonging to the historic science fiction franchise. Also, the world famous actors shared the screen working with Marvel Studiosin the movies Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

The characters of Gamora (Saldana) and Thor (Hemsworth), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only allowed these celebrities to spread their image around the world, but also allowed them to make a large sum of money. With it, each decided to invest in a luxurious garage, because they also share a great passion for high-end cars.

The Australian has a collection valued at approximately 483 thousand dollars. This collection is made up of various family vehicles such as the acura mdxthe cadillac-escaladethe cadillac srx and the Audi Q7ideal for his family made up of his wife (the actress Elsa Pataky) and their 3 children. Hemsworth also owns a speedy sports car, a Audi r8.

The collection in the garage of the American, has a value of 402 thousand dollars. In it, we can find cars of the same model, such as the cadillac-escalade and the Audi Q7, where she walks with her husband and their 3 children. In addition, Ella Saldana owns a Audi A8 and a Audi R8 Spyderwhich has a different engine from Hemsworth’s.

As we can see, there are several factors that these two celebrities have in common, which They have an incredible collection of cars.. We will have to wait to find out if Saldana’s character will be part of Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth installment starring the character of Hemsworth. In the meantime, let’s see the pictures of each other’s cars:

