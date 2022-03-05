The incredible gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo with Atlético de Madrid

Midtime Editorial

Cristiano Ronaldo He is one of the best players in recent years. However, as well as several teams have been able to count with a battering ram of its category, others have suffered too much, like Atletico Madrid, to whom he has scored 25 goals in 31 games. Despite this, on his last visit to the Wanda Metropolitan He left one of the images that the mattress fans will never forget.

“I almost always hate him and he almost always paints our faces, but here, my respects to the bug,” said an Atlético de Madrid fan Instagram user (torren_) upon seeing the video of Ronaldo that has gone viral.

And it is that the reason why part of the mattress hobby you clap your hands to CR7 is for what he did in the Champions League duel against the Spanish squad. At the end of the match and going to the locker room tunnel, the striker realized that where he was passing was the shield of the athleteiso that stepped aside to avoid stepping on it.

Of course, all the harrow the Metropolitano did not miss the opportunity to whistle him when he was leaving the field -for vaccinating them on so many occasions-, although when realizing this more than one recognized it.

that duel of Champions concluded 1-1. Joao Félix scored for the Spanish and Elanga for the English. The round of 16 series will be defined on Tuesday, March 15 at Old Trafford.

​