The incredible gesture of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé with a PSG fan

The people of Barcelona have decided to spice up their months with a dessert that praises the greatest triumphs of Alexia Putellas.

Alexia Putellas is unstoppable. It is a cosmic force that has changed football forever. Since her well-deserved Ballon d’Or, the Catalan has won the admiration of an entire country and is an example for thousands of girls looking to make their mark in football. Consequently, his native Barcelona paid a moving tribute to him.

Local patisseries in Barcelona are promoting an Easter donut that recreates the dimensions of Alexia Putellas’ Ballon d’Or.

According to the Catalan press, said sweetness is the most requested. Last year was the one in form of Lionel Messi. Once again, Alexia’s charisma overshadows “The chip”.

For example, the Nius newspaper said that the pastry shop Escribá and Foix de Sarriá, two of the most select in the Catalan region, sold the Barça midfielder donut.

“Now they are made to order”, says the publication. What greater honor than to be present at the table of your fans?

The lucrative business of Alexia Putellas

Of course, its success had to come with major sponsors. Alexia Putellas, in less than a year, has managed to shut down millionaire businesses that support her effort on the ground.

A few weeks ago, the striker proudly shared her association with Hublot, a prestigious Swiss watch brand. “Happy to join this family. I really want to play together,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

Later, the athlete celebrated his alliance with Cupra and the launch of the “Born” model, 100% electric to promote a new generation of drivers who are more responsible with the environment. Business for Alexia is on the agenda.