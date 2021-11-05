The Incredible Ghost Ship Show | News

The sea is known, sooner or later returns everything. In Japan yet another demonstration. 1300 kilometers south of Tokyo, in the southern area of ​​the archipelago of Ogasawara Islands, there is the underwater volcano Fukutoku-Okanoba. Just as happens in terrestrial volcanoes, magma also comes out of underwater volcanoes. In this case from the fractures present on the seabed. The first monitored eruption of Fukutoku-Okanoba dates back to 1904 and the characteristic of these events is to create small artificial islets composed of ashes and hardened lava, which subsequently, in a relatively short time, sink into the waters.

The last eruption of the Japanese underwater volcano was a few weeks ago and has brought to light the remains of some combat ships dating back to the Second World War. The presence of the ships on the ocean floor was already known and thanks to the eruption it was possible to see them again on the surface. The evocative “ghost ships”, so dubbed by the local media, almost certainly date back to the battle of Iwo Jima which took place between February and March 1945, won by the US Marines against the Japanese imperial army. And today, Mother Nature, gives back a piece of history.