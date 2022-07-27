Entertainment

The incredible gift Drake will give to Paddy Pimblett and McCann

MMA – Before UFC London, rapper Drake had bet a colossal sum on the victories of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

Before UFC London, rapper Drake had bet a huge sum on the victories of Paddy Pimblett and Moly McCann. Indeed, the Canadian bet 2.3 million dollars on the English. A bet that will have paid off since the rapper won 3.7 million dollars.

McCann’s request:

When she saw what Drake had gained from his victory, Molly McCann asked the artist if he could buy her a Rolex watch. Shortly after Paddy Pimblett’s victory, the Canadian replied in his Instagram story: ” A Rolex for Meatball and another for The Baddy “.

Liverpool in the spotlight:

This UFC London was not as spectacular as the previous one. Nevertheless, the Liverpuldians responded and put on a show. Molly McCann won by knockout and Paddy Pimblett won by submission in the second round. Performances that will have allowed Drake to earn a colossal sum. However, the rapper intends to benefit those who allowed him to win.

What do you think of the rapper’s gift to the winners of UFC London?

