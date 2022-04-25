The incredible gift that Elon Musk gave to Amber Heard

The actress who is in court with her ex-partner, Jhonny Depp, went out for a while with tycoon Elon Musk who gave her a luxurious and expensive car. She enters the note and discovers more!

April 24, 2022 6:27 p.m.

The conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp seems to be coming to an end. The actor couple got engaged in 2015 and in 2016 they were already filing for divorce. After several scandals and cross complaints, the trial between the two parties began today in which the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” claims 50 million dollars to the actress.

One of the people who will be present at the trial is Elon Musk, tycoon from the world of technology and owner of Tesla and Space X. The South African millionaire is going to testify after being accused of being a lover of the 35-year-old actress during their marriage The truth is that, despite these accusations, in 2017 Musk and Heard formalized their relationship and were shown on several occasions together. So much so that Elon decided to give him a luxurious car.

The car in question is a Tesla Model S. The vehicle stands out mainly because it is an electric car, that is, it does not use gasoline and needs to be charged at home or at charging stations to be used. It has large lithium batteries that give it a autonomy of 628 kilometers with a single charge. In addition, it comes equipped with 3 engines what do they give 1200hp power. These amazing engines allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds and reach a top speed up to 250km/h.

The heritage of Elon Musk rises up to 262 billion dollars, making the businessman the richest person in the world. For its part, Amber He has participated in several films of the DC Comics universe such as Aquaman Y the Justice League, so he also has several million in the bank. However, it never hurts to receive a gift from 130,000 thousand dollarseven if the owner of the brand is your partner.

´+Amber Heard with the Tesla that Elon Musk gave her: