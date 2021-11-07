The incredible Greek SP Chaos hypercar powered by a 3,000hp V10

A “rain” of supercars is underway. The latest prototype to be added to the list of new entries is called SP Chaos and it is the first hypercar produced by the Greek manufacturer SP Automotive.

The company coined the term “ultracar” to define its creation, a model that was supposed to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2022, but which, due to the cancellation of the Swiss event, has been unveiled in recent days.

Built to break records

This futuristic-looking coupe inspired by science fiction films is powered by a 4-liter twin-turbo V10 which, according to the House, should develop something like 2,049 hp and 1,389 Nm of torque in the “base” variant, called Earth Version, and the surprising values ​​of 3,065 hp and 1,984 Nm in the most powerful version Zero Gravity.

To manage all this cavalry we think the four-wheel drive system and an automatic transmission with double clutch, with 7 or 8-speed gearbox. The V10 would be able to reach the maximum speed of 10,000 rpm and the car would weigh only 1388 kg in the basic version and 1272 kg in the more performing one. The latter, the Zero Gravity, on paper touches 100 km / h in 1.55 seconds and goes from 0 to 300 km / h in 7.1 seconds.

Numbers that will be verified on the track for the hypercar built by the Greek entrepreneur Spyros Panapoulos with the aim of breaking the lap record at the Nürburgring and surpassing the speed record held by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

In production in 2022

The SP Chaos is not as compact a car as one might think, in fact it is 5.05 meters long, 1.12 high and 2.07 wide, generous dimensions that justify the presence of 21 “front and 22” rear wheels. . The company used “the most expensive materials deriving from aerospace technologies” to build this model, with parts made of titanium, carbon fiber, Zylon, kevlar, as well as an exhaust system made of Inconel superalloy.

The essential style interiors are characterized by the presence of various perforated elements created through 3D printing and similarly to what is seen on other supercars, such as Ferrari and Porsche, there is an infotainment display dedicated to the passenger. The car can be started by fingerprint, and some biometric signals from the driver are constantly monitored to adapt, for example in case of excessive stress, the behavior of the vehicle.

The first deliveries of the SP Chaos, which will be produced in Greece, are expected to begin at the beginning of 2022. The company plans to produce twenty units for each continent, with prices starting from 5.5 million euros for the Earth Version up to to reach 12.4 million euros for a fully equipped Zero Gravity.