The proposal of 1 euro houses seems to arouse the interest of Italians and foreigners. An initiative linked to repopulating the ancient and characteristic villages of our beautiful Italy. A project that has not stopped and which, as in this case, also comes with new interesting offers. So it seems astounding but here are the incredible habitable houses for rent for 1 euro per month and for 5 years in this magnificent Italian village.

There are already people from abroad who bought in various Italian municipalities that offered 1 euro houses to renovate. Also interesting is the initiative of the municipality of Latronico in Basilicata with houses for sale and already habitable for 10,000 euros. The proposals therefore change and become more attractive, since there is no problem of restructuring. Fortunately, every now and then there is some initiative that could prove useful as that of a Sardinian municipality.

The incredible habitable houses for rent at 1 euro per month and for 5 years in this magnificent Italian village

Sardinia is undoubtedly a region that fascinates and with a very high tourism in the summer. The interior of the Region still maintains an almost untouched nature, especially in the Barbagia area. This is where the town of Ollolai was born in the province of Nuoro. A couple of years ago the Sardinian municipality offered 1 euro houses to buy, like other Italian municipalities.

Well, a few days ago the initiative to continue the offer, but changing it in a perspective that makes it even more interesting. This time the houses are not put up for sale, but rented for the sum of 1 euro per month, for the duration of 5 years. The proposal concerns the houses and in particular there are about thirty available for rent, but not only. The rent also concerns about twenty commercial premises, again at the subsidized price of 1 euro for the duration of 5 years.

An advantageous proposal

In practice, those wishing to move to Ollolai and try to open a business, could have a house and room available for 5 years by paying 60 euros for the house and 60 for the restaurant, for a total of 120 euros in all for a total duration of 5 years. A proposal that could be quite attractive, as long as you are willing to transfer your residence. After 5 years, the price of the house would return to that of the average rents in the area, or 250 euros per month.

For families, there are also discounts such as bonuses for children, facilitated school transport, etc. In this way, as for other Italian villages, we try to stem the well-known phenomenon of the depopulation of small villages.