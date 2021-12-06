The Incredible History of Fossils Found on Mars

On the internet we talk about fossil organisms found on Mars, we talk about alien micro-creatures unearthed and we talk about now clear traces of life on the Red Planet. Of course it is a mistake, it is all false, but the reason is not only banal conspiracy and the desire to find extraterrestrials at all costs; the reason is much more complex and understandable than one might think.

The fact is that there are very particular chemical processes that can create deceptive signs that to us humans will clearly look like forms of life. For this reason, a way must be found to distinguish them and in this regard researchers Sean McMahon and Julie Cosmidis of the University of Edinburgh are working on a method.

“Many processes that involve self-organization during chemical interactions between carbon-rich minerals, fluids and / or compounds could create false fossils,” McMahon said. “Examples include things like chemical gardens and the tendency of some carbon compounds to form spheres and tubes.”

Knowing what the abiotic (non-biological) processes underlying the deposits disguising themselves as fossils are will make it easier to rule out these false clues in the future.

“You can look at the chemical composition and the microscopic structure in detail,” added McMahon. “But the details you would like to look at aren’t necessarily preserved and could be lost over geological time, making fossils difficult to distinguish from pseudofossils.”

If we really want to study the Red Planet we will need to become immune to these freaks of nature.

