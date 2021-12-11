The European stock exchanges are marking time. In the penultimate session of the week, equity markets slowed and closed in negative territory. The only exception was the Milan stock exchange which ended the session with a rise. The incredible jump in the prices of a stock allowed Piazza Affari to close in profit, doing better than the other main European lists.

The bullish views on the equity markets today were very meager. After the strong rebound of the last few sessions, the enthusiasm of the operators seems to have waned a bit. Today, operators did not have many reasons to buy, indeed with the approach of the Christmas holidays the concern for the anti Covid restrictions rises. The number of infections is growing in Europe and this leads to the increase of emergency measures that hinder the Christmas business.

Fears of an anticipated rate hike in the US

At the end of the day, the Euro Stoxx 50 index fell by 0.6%. The German, French and English stock exchanges recorded minor declines. The German stock market and the London Stock Exchange closed 0.3% lower, the Paris market lost 0.2%. The 2.3% decline in Deutsche Bank stock had a major impact on the performance of the Euro Stoxx 50. For this reason, the pan-European index suffered a double loss compared to the other major indices.

The US stock market also started weak. At the time of market close in Europe, only the Dow Jones of the three major indices was up slightly by 0.1%. Professionals seem to have completely ignored the positive data on weekly unemployment benefits claims. These have fallen to the lows of the last 52 years, showing a labor market in full growth. Investors now fear that the Fed will raise interest rates well in advance.

The incredible jump in the prices of a stock allowed Piazza Affari to close with a profit

Piazza Affari is the only happy island in Europe. In fact, the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed up 0.2%, ending at 26,817 points. In reality, even the major index of Piazza Affari would have ended the session in negative territory had it not been for the rise of Unicredit. The banking stock ended the session up by 10.8%, closing at € 12.8. To find a similar increase from Unicredit, it is necessary to go back one year to November 9, 2020.

But why has the Unicredit stock, which has suffered in recent weeks, jumped by 10%? Analysts and investors greatly appreciated the new business plan presented by the bank today. Yet despite the leap, the stock has not yet reached the highs of last year, reached before the outbreak of the pandemic.

