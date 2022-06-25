The incredible Leandro Paredes anecdote that irritated Lionel Messi
The two Argentine compatriots play under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi and Leando Paredes see each other almost daily and the anecdotes about one or the other fuse. Messi, however, almost came to blows with Paredes.
Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, the 27-year-old Argentinian midfielder is two years ahead of Lionel Messi in the colors of the capital club. The two protagonists have been together since 2021 and their friendship has grown stronger.
One of the triggers for the departure of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or to PSG took place during his summer vacation in Ibiza. “We tried to convince Leo in Ibiza, after the Copa America. But he had a decision to make, that of renewing his contract with his club. Then what happened happened. The next day he left for Barcelona and on the day of his trip he told us that he was going to play with us. I told him I didn’t believe him until I saw him.”
Leandro Paredes was part of this group of friends, shortly after having come close to a falling out with La Pulga following the match against FC Barcelona in the Champions League:
“He got mad because I made a comment to my teammates and he heard me, and it got heated. He was really hot. He pissed me off, really. I wanted to kill myself, I wanted to go home. Afterwards, I saw him in the national team and he acted like nothing had happened. He showed me what he is as a person. The relationship continued as before. Now when the conversation comes back, we talk about it and laugh about it, but it was really hot. He wanted to kill me.”
The two protagonists are still linked from now on.