The incredible life change of Tippi Hedren, the protagonist of “The Birds”

Nathalie Kay Hedrennicknamed Tippi by her father, she came to New York at the age of twenty and signed up for the modeling agency Eileen Ford. Very successful in this career, she appeared on the covers of magazines as Life, The Saturday Evening Post Y Glamor among other.

It is famous that Alfred Hitchcock he “discovered” her when he saw her on television in an advertisement for a drink diet call sego and decided to hire her for the film he was preparing, Birds.

I also read: Melanie Griffith surprised everyone with a photo of her mother, Tippi Hedren, 90

In the previous meetings they talked about everything except the role they were going to propose to him. She, not having any preparation as an actress, thought it would be some participation on his popular show of TV Alfred Hitchcock Presentsnever dreamed that he would be the lead in a major movie.

Alfred Hitchcock and Tippi Hedren pose at the premiere of “The Birds” at the Cannes festival in 1963. (Photo: AP)

The truth is that the filmmaker was fascinated by her, by her distinguished style, her class, a form of elegance that, as he stated, very few actresses possess, such as Grace Kelly either Claudette Colbert.

After signing the contract, Hitchcock began what Hedren’s hairdresser called “the Pygmalion complex”: he commissioned his wardrobe designer to put together an entire wardrobe for his personal life, educated her on wine and food, He didn’t allow anyone to get close to him. He didn’t even talk to her during filming and wouldn’t let her meet with her co-workers after work. She could only meet him.

According to the biography of Donald SpotoHitchcock had two of his employees follow her off the set and They will tell you what to doWhere did he go and who did he see?

The nightmare that it was for Hedren the filming. In 1961, without digital tricks, real birds were used that attacked and terrified the actress. But above all, the harassment of the director – who would be prosecuted today – was humiliating and exhausting. It was clear that the man was crazy about her and made her life miserable. Her performance as an actresshowever, received the best reviews.

Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas, at an event during 2015. (Photo: AFP/Jason Merritt/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

After Birds, Tippi Hedren tried to get away from Hitchcock but couldn’t because he had signed a contract. He made a second and last film with him, Marnie, and that was it until Hitchcock finally sold his contract to another studio. But just as he had promised her in the face of his rejections, It seriously hurt her career.

I work in A Countess from Hong Kongwith Marlon Brando Y sophia loren under the direction of Charles Chaplin, but his role turned out to be little more than a cameo. In The Harrad Experiment I work with don johnsonwho would later marry Melanie Griffithdaughter from the first marriage of Tippi with the actor Peter Griffith and mother of dakota johnson.

It was during the making of the movie. Satan’s Harvest, filmed in Africa, that Tippi Hedren became interested in jungle animals and radically changed her universe of interest. She along with her second husband, producer and former agent Noel Marshall, she made the movie Roar which they themselves starred with Melanie Griffith and two other of their teenage children, surrounded by tigers, lions and elephants.

Tippi Hedren, next to one of the lions in a brake of the shoot. (Photo: John Marshall archive)

In 1983, Hedren established the non-profit Roar Foundation for the protection and upkeep of the big cats, who were now part of her family. He opened the Shambala Reserve on the edge of the Mojave desert, which received the two tigers bengal bean Michael Jackson, Thriller and Sabu, when he decided to close his own zoo. Thriller died in 2012 of lung cancer.

An activist at heart, in the 1970s Tippi visited Vietnamese refugee centers and noticed that women were interested on her manicured nails. He then hired his own manicurist to teach them the trade and contacted a beauty school to help them find jobs.

I also read: “Roar”, the most dangerous movie in Hollywood: 150 wild animals, 70 lion attacks and disfigured actors

This work with the community Vietnamese-Americanwhich grew into an industry, was the subject of two award-winning documentaries, and CND, a leading nail, hand and foot beauty company, established a foundation to sponsor professional education of the nails, with your name: Tippi Hedren.