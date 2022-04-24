Entertainment

The incredible look of Ángela Aguilar at the 36 Zacatecas Cultural Festival 2022

All very colorful and cheerful. Before a square full of people, the singer with Zacatecan roots, Angela Aguilar vibrated on the stage of Plaza de Armas with incredible look. His concert officially and masterfully closed all the activities of the 36 Zacatecas Cultural Festival 2022. Safety pin!

Grateful: This is how Ángela Aguilar looked and raised more than a sigh

Not only did he leave the entire audience amazed by his talent but also by his incredible look. The young daughter of Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar She wore a beautiful white dress, with flowers embroidered in meticulous ribbons of many colors. Undoubtedly, very typical of the style that characterizes it.

