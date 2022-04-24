The incredible look of Ángela Aguilar at the 36 Zacatecas Cultural Festival 2022

All very colorful and cheerful. Before a square full of people, the singer with Zacatecan roots, Angela Aguilar vibrated on the stage of Plaza de Armas with incredible look. His concert officially and masterfully closed all the activities of the 36 Zacatecas Cultural Festival 2022. Safety pin!

Grateful: This is how Ángela Aguilar looked and raised more than a sigh

Not only did he leave the entire audience amazed by his talent but also by his incredible look. The young daughter of Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar She wore a beautiful white dress, with flowers embroidered in meticulous ribbons of many colors. Undoubtedly, very typical of the style that characterizes it.

The young Mexican was moved when she said a few words before beginning to sing dedicating his concert, in the land of his ancestors, to her grandmother Flor Silvestre. Along the same lines, she spoke to her audience, telling them the meaning that the pandemic had for her, which, without a doubt, left everyone with good things and others not so much.

In his particular case, during all that time he was in Tayahua, Zacatecas with his family. There he had the opportunity to spend as much time as possible next to his grandmother Flor, whom he felt very closely while she sang in the festival.

36 Zacatecas Cultural Festival 2022: A sublime closing by Ángela Aguilar

In this way, it is that the extraordinary interpreter of Mexican music, Angela Aguilar arrived on the stage of culture in Zacatecas. It is worth remembering that it was from April 8 to 17 and received thousands of Zacatecans and visitors who enjoyed the more than 200 activities that took place, as scheduled throughout the days in more than 25 forums.

In the middle of her show, the Princess of Mexican Music thanked all the Zacatecans who had lined up early to be at her concert.

The festival began before noon while a crowd of people outlined the buildings of the historic center of Zacatecas, in order to enjoy one of the most privileged voices of vernacular music. The Aguilar heiress offered them an unprecedented night.

Among all the public, there were people from different states who came to the capital just to witness his performance. During her concert, she performed those songs that have placed her as one of the greatest exponents of Mexican music. Among them, La Llorona, In fact Y The Malaguenaall songs that were hits and that have led her to her current international fame.

At the end of Angela’s concert, the Zacatecas Cultural Festival 2022 closed all its activities with an exceptional performance: the presentation of The International Sonora Balkanera.

And you, did you like it? look What did he choose Angela Aguilar?