The incredible love story of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

USA.- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldsare undoubtedly one of the fashion couple today, and since the Met Gala, locals and strangers have wanted to know the love story that led them to be one of the most solid couples in Hollywood.

The couple was the protagonist of one of the most striking romantic moments of the Met Gala, and that was when, Blake Lively unfolded her stunning dress, the enamored look and the applause of Ryan Reynolds they did not wait.

And it is that, who does not like love stories? After that scene, his followers began to publish videos, which drove users crazy on social networks, dreaming of a love like that of the model and the charismatic actor.

that’s how they met

Blake and RyanThey met when the “Gossip Girl” star was chosen to be her now-husband’s romantic interest in “The Green Lantern” in 2010. However, at the time, their interests looked the other way, as they both had partner. Ryan He had been in a marriage for 2 years Scarlett Johansson while Lively was dating his co-star, Penn Badgley.

“Start as friends”

But the fact that they had a partner did not prevent them from developing a beautiful friendship. In September 2010, Blake broke up with her boyfriend and in December, Ryan filed for divorce from Scarlett.

One night they went out to dinner, but each of them was with a different person, as reported by Sensacine.

“I remember it was funny because, a year later, Green Lantern had already come and gone and we were still single. We went on a double date. She had a date with another boy and I with another girl”, revealed the actor of dead pool in an interview with SiriusXM.

“It was the most awkward thing because there were fireworks between us. It was weird at first, but we had been friends for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship: start as friends “

They became inseparable

Throughout 2011 there were rumors about a possible courtshipbut the couple did not want to confirm anything, until finally secretly married. Since they began their friendship, the fun couple became inseparable and, in September 2012, they said “yes” in a discreet wedding.

In an interview with the Allure medium, the actress assured: “Right now, I have a lot of peace. I have never been so happy in my life.”

A beautiful family

The family that the couple had started grew rapidly, first with the birth of their daughter James in December 2014.

“I don’t usually vomit declarations of love, but when we had that baby I felt more in love with my wife than ever in my life. I couldn’t believe it,” said the actor.

The family continued to grow with the birth of their second daughter Inez in September 2016 and finally their third daughter Betty, It arrived at the end of 2019. The couple has confessed in interviews that their marriage works because they don’t go more than a week without seeing each other.

“My husband and I don’t work at the same time, so we always go together as a family,” Blake confessed. “If we’re away from family, it’s never a long time. We’re always together.”