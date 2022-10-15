The incredible lunch with which Olivia Wilde celebrated the success of her new film

The film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles came to the billboard after a promotional stage that included rumors of fights, an on-set romance and devastating reviews that were spread through the media.

October 14, 2022 8:25 p.m.

The extensive experience of Olivia Wilde in front of the cameras allowed him to forge his courage to release a new film under his direction: “Don’t Worry Darling”. She celebrated in style, along with his team of actors, with a sensible breakfast in the dressing room area of ​​one of his exterior sets.

In the publication that the actress, producer and director posted on her Instagram account, Olivia Wilde wrote: “Don’t Worry Darling is officially open. Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! I am deeply grateful for this experience and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it possible. We came together to tell you a story and we hope you have fun.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film directed by Olivia Wilde, written by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Silberman, and produced by New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment. The Film features performances by Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine, among others.

It is a psychological thriller, which seeks to recreate that the nature of life is chaotic and that wanting to control that chaos, through repression or tyranny, is a bad idea, reports the Peruvian newspaper Trade, one of the few that has given a good review to the feature film directed by Olivia Wilde.

The professional career of Olivia Wilde includes valuable secondary and leading roles in various genres of film and television. Although she does not neglect her acting vein, the New Yorker has recently devoted herself to working more behind the scenes in production and direction positions in various types of audiovisuals.

Olivia Wilde and part of the “Don’t Worry Darling” cast at the film’s premiere. Photo: Instagram