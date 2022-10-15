Entertainment

The incredible lunch with which Olivia Wilde celebrated the success of her new film

Photo of James James4 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles came to the billboard after a promotional stage that included rumors of fights, an on-set romance and devastating reviews that were spread through the media.

The extensive experience of Olivia Wilde in front of the cameras allowed him to forge his courage to release a new film under his direction: “Don’t Worry Darling”. She celebrated in style, along with his team of actors, with a sensible breakfast in the dressing room area of ​​one of his exterior sets.

In the publication that the actress, producer and director posted on her Instagram account, Olivia Wilde wrote: “Don’t Worry Darling is officially open. Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! I am deeply grateful for this experience and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it possible. We came together to tell you a story and we hope you have fun.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film directed by Olivia Wilde, written by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Silberman, and produced by New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment. The Film features performances by Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine, among others.

It is a psychological thriller, which seeks to recreate that the nature of life is chaotic and that wanting to control that chaos, through repression or tyranny, is a bad idea, reports the Peruvian newspaper Trade, one of the few that has given a good review to the feature film directed by Olivia Wilde.

The professional career of Olivia Wilde includes valuable secondary and leading roles in various genres of film and television. Although she does not neglect her acting vein, the New Yorker has recently devoted herself to working more behind the scenes in production and direction positions in various types of audiovisuals.

Olivia Wilde and part of the “Don’t Worry Darling” cast at the film’s premiere. Photo: Instagram

Olivia Wilde and the actors “Don’t Worry Darling” having breakfast in the dressing rooms of the set. Photo: Instagram

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Foot PSG – PSG: 75 ME to forget Mbappé, Lionel Messi on the spot!

2 mins ago

How is the life of Amber Heard in Spain after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

12 mins ago

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Pay This Touching Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane

13 mins ago

The 12 Netflix miniseries you should have seen in 2022 to stay up to date

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button