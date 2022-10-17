The incredible mansion that Julia Roberts bought in San Francisco

‘Pretty Woman’, one of the most famous movies in history, stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, one of the most popular actresses internationally and winner of several prestigious awards, such as three Golden Globes or an Oscar. For these reasons she is one of the highest paid actresses in the world, which allows her to buy houses as luxurious as the Victorian-style mansion he bought in San Francisco for more than 8 million dollars.

The peculiar thing about this property, knowing that it is the home of a celebrity, is that it located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, and not isolated from civilization as usual. Discover the most relevant details about the Julia Roberts mansion below.

The exterior of the Julia Roberts mansion in San Francisco

The most notable exterior area of ​​the house of the American actress is the backyard, which is actually quite simple. It only has an outside dining room with six chairs, the perfect space to have a drink when the weather is good. It is completely surrounded by a medium-high wooden fence decorated with all kinds of vegetation. Otherwise, it is a normal patio, without too many decorations or special decorations.

We also highlight the terrace, located in the master bedroom, which is located on the second floor of this duplex. From there, the actress Julia Roberts has a privileged view of the neighborhood from the San Francisco neighborhood where he lives: Presidio Heights, one of the quietest in the state of California. Also, on this terrace we also found a very good quality barbecue, which the actress surely uses to prepare meat and vegetables when she receives guests at her home. The truth is that little more can be said about the exterior of Julia Roberts’ Victorian house, since everything is quite minimalist and simple.

We enter the mansion of Julia Roberts

The extension of the property is approximately 580 square metersand has a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house is in the old Victorian style because it was built in the early 20th century by the architect Sylvain Schnaittacher. Among the most notable rooms, we find: a cellar with all kinds of top quality wines, a garage with capacity for two vehicles, a very large kitchen with a modern touch…

Throughout the entire mansion we see that white dominates, and almost all rooms have large windows that let in a lot of natural light, so in summer the property takes on a very pleasant atmosphere. Finally, we want to make special mention of one room in particular: the one Julia Roberts uses as a dressing room. It is quite simple but effective, since it fulfills its function perfectly: it consists of several cabinets full of different clothes and outfits and a comfortable chair so that the ‘Pretty Woman’ actress can change with maximum comfort.