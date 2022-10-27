The incredible method Julia Roberts uses to lose weight quickly and safely

Julia Roberts has confessed that with this method she has managed to lose up to three pant sizes in a short time, and that this has not required making great sacrifices or extreme diets, nor has she undergone complicated and demanding exercise regimens

October 26, 2022 11:26 p.m.

At 54 years old, Julie Roberts, It continues to be a reference of femininity, sensuality and good taste. His slender figure has not required sacrifices, since she applies a food system, without restrictions or diets, but with awareness and respect when eating, to which his body responds in a good way.

In addition to that, Julia Roberts He has said that he does not dedicate himself for hours to go to a gym, or to a specific training, but rather exercises his body with each of the activities that he performs daily, at work, or at home, an activity that he calls , cardio acting, and who recommends running to everyone.

“Cardio acting is as simple as taking advantage of everyday activities. Talking on the phone on the go, wearing heels and going up and down the stairs all day…I actually dropped a pant size!” Julia Robertswho said that it is very important to stay in shape “avoid a sedentary lifestyle”.

As for the system that she applies to eating, not only her, but also in her home, it is mindfulness, which is nothing more than full concentration or full attention to the activity that is being carried out. Under this philosophy, Julia Roberts encourages your children to be mindful of the present moment when they sit at the table.

about diets, Julia Roberts reiterates that she refuses to follow restrictive diets: “I would go crazy. So I think the best thing is to relax, drink water, get enough sleep and be cheerful.” Regarding physical training, she recommends “forget about going up or down floors in the elevator and always use the stairs as a method to burn calories and tone legs, buttocks and abdomen.”