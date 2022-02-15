the incredible oversight on the Ryanair flight

An English couple’s romantic getaway has been ruined – or rather, turned upside down – by an incredible mistake at the airport. Last December 17th Simon Forster And Emma Schofield – recounts the Manchester Evening News – they had to leave for Copenhagenbut their plane landed in Paris. The couple claims they went to Manchester airport, passed all checks and quietly took their seats on the Ryanair flight. Only upon arrival did the two British realize that they had landed 1,200 km away from the pre-established destination. Simon Forster is now demanding that the airline reimburse him for the cost of the tickets, in addition to the 1,100 euros spent for the stay in Paris. Yes, because once they arrived in France, the two protagonists of this story decided to spend the weekend there.

Simon and Emma say they arrived late at the airport and hurriedly boarded the only Ryanair flight present at that time at the English airport. No one stopped them and, even on the plane, they were simply told to take their seat. Simon has been trying to contact Ryanair for months for a refund, but the airline hasn’t given him any response. Indeed, according to the British newspaper, Ryanair argues that it is “the passenger’s responsibility to board the right plane” as “there are several points during the journey that inform passengers of the aircraft’s destination. In addition, the flight number and destination are clearly printed on the passenger’s boarding pass. ”