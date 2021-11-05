The (incredible) paradox of No pass

Read the chats of no pass it is often a mystical experience. Among conspiracy theses, the most disparate falsehoods and incomprehensible initiatives, such as protest rosaries in the squares, there are also actions that are considered real sabotage by the no Green pass but which, in reality, are useless. Among these there is a real silent war, which for weeks the no Green passes have decided to fight on the stores of their smartphones. Yes, because today the revolution is made comfortably seated at home and with the telephone at home. Their goal? The app Verification C19, the one used in public places and in every other exercise and workplace to check the validity of the Green pass, to which negative reviews are left.

It is an application that was developed by the Department for Digital Transformation and which by the no pass is accused of being discriminating, of violating privacy and, obviously, in line with the theories expressed in the chats, also of not respecting the constitutive principles. . According to them, overwhelming the bad reviews, store administrators suspend the possibility of downloading. Obviously it doesn’t work like that, but in the surreal world of no passes, which are the same ones that convince the web hoaxes by passing them off as real, this can lead to a “defeat of the system”.

The content of the reviews is hilarious. Very often it is a message, always the same, that is copied and pasted by several people who pass it on in chats. It goes from “ I can not help but report you for discrimination e crimes against humanity “, to the “ violates privacy “, to the most classic, common and widespread” application that discriminates against people “All accompanied by a single star, which in the world of reviews equates to a poor rating. Unfortunately for them, many of the protesters do not pass, despite spending most of their days online, bouncing from a Facebook post to a Telegram group. , are unfamiliar with technology and to leave reviews they download the app, which in this way accumulates downloads and, therefore, scores.

These are the parlor revolutionaries of the third millennium, fighting what is discriminatory to them because of stars on an app. All this, wonder of wonders, using names and surnames. But how, and the privacy? Where have you been? But weren’t they the ones who didn’t want to be registered as a no pass, who accuse the app of discrimination? Doing so is like putting up billboards revealing your vaccination status to the world. Not smart.

To counteract the no passes there are the pro pass fans, who driven by the best intentions want to balance the effect of their “opponents” by leaving positive reviews. It is all quite useless to be honest, both on one side and the other, since neither the negative nor the positive reviews, in this context, have any effect. But as we said before, for those who think of making the revolution with the smartphone in hand, it is a real war and as such there are the opposing factions fighting each other. Maybe it’s a way to spend some time on these long, cold winter days.