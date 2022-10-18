the incredible physical and professional evolution of an actor born in Disney

At the age of 18, he became the idol that millions of teenagers around the world dreamed of. Thanks to High School Musical a batch of young Disney actors was born who had everything ahead of them. Of that cast, Zac Efron, who blows out 35 candles today, is long the one that has made the most and best profit of that success, although lately health has been primed with him. The last episode, a terrible accident that has completely transformed his face. But how has his personal and professional career been since the appearance of Troy Bolton, his character in the musical that changed his life, until today?

Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool with a waterfall… This is Zac Efron’s house

SEE GALLERY

Zac Efron at 16

‘High School Musical’ and his only confirmed girlfriend to date

Zac has been credited with numerous romances: with Lily Collins, the protagonist of Emily in Paris; with Alessandra Daddario, with Michelle Rodriguez… However, despite the numerous rumors that placed him with different celebrity, He has never confirmed any of those stories, except the one he lived with Vanessa Hudgens, his partner in High School Music. As in fiction, Zac and Vanessa became a couple during filming and They were together until 2010. The reasons they alleged for the breakup were the same as always: the extremely tight schedules of both. But Other rumors have spread like the one that the actor was already fighting against his addiction to alcohol.

Zac Efron’s comment to Alexandra Daddario that revives romance rumors between them

SEE GALLERY

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in 2005

His fight to recover

With little more than 20 years Zac already knew what it was like to go through several rehabilitation clinics to overcome his alcoholism and his abuse of other drugs. In 2014, the year of his success with Seth Rogen with damn neighbors, decided to give up drinking after an incident with a homeless man who It could have cost him his life. Although he recognizes that it is a constant struggle, make sure you lead a healthy life today and away from all the substances that condemned him at the height of his fame.

Continue reading the story

Ready to dance? The reunion of ‘High School Musical’ is already a reality

SEE GALLERY

Zac Efron in 2012

From the ‘teen’ cinema to its most serious performances

After his Disney stage he starred in 17 again, a comedy of physical transformation in the style of Big, by Tom Hanks. In it he shared character and Body with Matthew Perry, the unforgettable Chandler from Friends. After several more or less funny films, he launched into more mature performances. One of them was Extremely cruel, evil and wicked, which starred alongside the aforementioned Lily Collins and in which he gave life to the serial killer Ted Bundy. In that same year, 2019, her life kept a bitter moment for her: his serious hospital admission while filming a survival reality show in Papua New Guinea.

Matthew Perry gets married and it’s not with Monica in ‘Friends’

SEE GALLERY

Zac Efron and Lily Collins on the red carpet

More recently he has starred I’ll take care of the beer, premiered last September on Apple TV (the platform that broadcasts the award-winning Ted Lasso), that tells the true story of a man who leaves New York in 1967 to bring beer to his old friends, who are fighting in the Vietnam war. The critics agreed on her great performance, although it did not achieve the expected success.

Jason Sudeikis and his ex Olivia Wilde: the heads and tails of success

SEE GALLERY

Zac Efron today, shooting a commercial for the Super Bowl

Winner of numerous awards, especially the ones given by fans, Zac still hopes for a unanimous recognition that makes it worthy of a prestigious award. Perhaps it will come to him with his latest comedy for Netflix, still untitled, in which he has worked alongside Kathy Bates and Nicole Kidman; or with The Iron Claw, a drama about the Von Erich family, wrestling experts. Those are just two of the projects that are pending filming or premiere. At 35 years old, he has an extensive filmography that few can boast: The award is just a matter of time.

Nicole Kidman confesses that playing Virginia Wolf aggravated her depression after the divorce with Tom Cruise