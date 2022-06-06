The incredible plot that will push Cristiano Ronaldo to sign at PSG – Pause Foot
You thought you knew everything about Cristiano Ronaldo? You are wrong !
The celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo, his name or his origins: everything seems to link Cristiano Ronaldo to one and the same club, Paris Saint-Germain! Discover the plot that will push CR7 to sign for PSG this summer…
5 reasons why Kylian Mbappé decided to stay at PSG: https://youtu.be/Z3XnFsiwDms
—————————————
Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All comments are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – France.
Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd
Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
—————————————
© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack