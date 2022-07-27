the incredible raid provoked by Cristiano Ronaldo despite the rumors of departure

Zapping World Eleven PSG: summary of Christophe Galtier’s first press conference

Is Cristiano Ronaldo living his last weeks as a Manchester United player? The question deserves to be asked insofar as the Portuguese star, back in training yesterday, accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes, would have insisted on his desire to leave the English club this summer.

A file that still remains to be concluded, especially since Manchester has never opened the door to a departure for the moment. One thing is in any case certain, these departure rumors do not seem to have tarnished the popularity of Cristiano Ronaldo on the side of the Mancunian public.

Number 7 out of stock

According to information from the Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo would indeed cause a real raid on his number! The official Manchester United store is reportedly out of stock for the number seven everyone wants to see flocked to this red tunic. Enough to show the unwavering attachment of Manchester fans to CR7, even if they may also think they have a last chance to get their jersey before they leave.