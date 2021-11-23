the incredible request made to Tottenham

LONDON (ENGLAND) – Last Sunday Antonio Conte took his first victory on the Tottenham bench. After the 0-0 against Everton on his debut, the former Juve and Inter coach, among others, overtook the Leeds of Loco Bielsa. After falling behind for Daniel James’ goal in the first half, the Spurs they overturned it in the second half thanks to goals from Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and Sergio Reguilon. A suffered and much celebrated success by Conte who, after having cheered widely, embraced his players on the bench and then those on the pitch. Tottenham with Conte dreams big, and does so with good reason. Before the match against Leeds, however, to attract the attention of Geoff Shreeves, reporter for Sky Sports, had been a very particular request made by the Salento technician.

Count and attention to detail

It is not about players or new signings, but about something much more “marginal”. However, you know, Antonio Conte leaves nothing to chance and is attentive to every detail that can make a difference on and off the pitch. In this case, the request made seemed rather “crazy”. As can be seen from the video posted on Twitter at Geoff Shreeves, in fact, there are the field staff who take care of the lateral lines by hand, tuft by tuft. “We know that Antonio Conte is attentive to details, but this is unreal! Hand-finished side line “, comments the reporter from Sky Sports incredulous of what is happening before his eyes. Will it be Conte’s last “crazy” order? Difficult to put your hand on the fire, the risk of getting burned would be high.