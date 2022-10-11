The incredible resemblance between Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni

Photo credit: Photopix – Getty Images

It is clear that many of us cannot deny that we are children of who we are. Genetics is that biological inheritance that we transmit from generation to generation and, in this case, the daughters of celebrities who are benchmarks in the world of beauty they have been very lucky. The reason? They have inherited many of its most beautiful traits.

There are many cases of famous mothers that we know and with whom we are surprised to see that when they have daughters they look like two drops of water. This is the case of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin, Cindy Crawford and Kaia, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh or Meryl Streep and Grace, among many others!

seeing the last photo of Leni Klum and her mother, model Heidi Klumwe have freaked out. Both have posed for the Intimissimi brand wearing a great guy and have revolutionized social networks. Leni has shared several posts on her Instagram profile a few hours ago related to the campaign and in one of them she has received comments highlighting the beauty of both.

Here you have them! Despite now they don’t have the same hair color and that is misleading, it can be easily identified that they are mother and daughter. Without a doubt, we look forward to more family collaborations.