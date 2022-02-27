The incredible resemblance between “La Bomba Tucumana” and Jennifer Aniston that went viral on Twitter | Chronicle

a Twitter user called Leonardo (@guarda_la_moto) told his followers that had found that Gladys “the Tucuman Bomb” she had like an air similar to Jennifer Aniston. The post was made viral and the comments were unusual.

thanks to the program Welcome aboard created by guido kaczka and now driven by Laura Fernandezmore and more people you find have a resemblance or air with some famous. Although the vast majority are questionable, there are others that really seem to be carbon copies of the figures.

In this particular case, the comparison did not originate in reality television, but was discussed in the bird’s social network. A social network user found that between the cumbia singer and the Friends actress there is a great resemblance and I do not hesitate to tell.

“In this photo Gladys “La Bomba Tucumana” has an air of Jennifer Aniston”Leonardo commented in an image that he uploaded to his account.

After the post, dozens of people wrote their opinion about the “air” between the two women.

“I want to see Aniston if you can sing the best cover of i will survive”commented a man named Nestor.

“Gladys between a Power Ranger, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider and 2000’s Maradona”assured a young woman.

.

“A Jennifer assembled in Tierra del Fuego, obviously”explained a woman. while a young man said

“You can’t compare the prettiest girl of her generation with a random Yankee comedy actress, ah, she was a fan of Gladys.”

.

Throughout the responses

Leandro continued to defend his incredible find although they all said they had nothing in common. The owner of the Twitter account

He acknowledged being a fan of the singer and said he had a poster of Gladys in his room.

.

As in all social media virals,

they could not miss the rain of memes that gave more relevance to the story.

Gladys Nelly del Carmen Jimenez better known as

Gladys “The Tucuman Bomb”is an Argentine singer from

cumbia-tropical music and is considered

one of the most famous and successful interpreters of this genre. What’s more,

She was the first woman in the history of the country to win the Triple Platinum Disc.. For these reasons, his fans and the people in the environment say that he is

the queen of the tropical scene.

.

Among his successes is

“The Yellow Skirt”which today continues to be one of the most sung songs by Argentines;

“Soft, soft”one of the cumbias considered a classic;

“I will Survive”the Spanish version of

“I will survive” by Gloria Gaynor; among many others.

.









.

Currently, the tweet has more than 17 thousand “likes”, around 500 retweets and thousands of comments. For you, are La bomba Tucumana and Jennifer Aniston similar?