The incredible resemblance of Selena Gomez with this famous actress

Since appearing on the small screen at Disney, Selena Gomez he became a star in all parts of the world. Although she had participated in episodes of Hannah Montana as the rival of Mileyhis stardom reached him with effort and his own light when he became the protagonist of The Wizards of Waverly Place.

By putting herself in the shoes of Alex Russo, she showed that she was the owner of great talent and that she was born to succeed in the artistic world. She was later encouraged to bet on her musical career and also to lead more ambitious projects, such as Only Murders in the Building.

