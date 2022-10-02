The incredible resemblance of Selena Gomez with this famous actress

Since appearing on the small screen at Disney, Selena Gomez he became a star in all parts of the world. Although she had participated in episodes of Hannah Montana as the rival of Mileyhis stardom reached him with effort and his own light when he became the protagonist of The Wizards of Waverly Place.

By putting herself in the shoes of Alex Russo, she showed that she was the owner of great talent and that she was born to succeed in the artistic world. She was later encouraged to bet on her musical career and also to lead more ambitious projects, such as Only Murders in the Building.

Because he was part of the lives of many people and grew up alongside them, he became an example to follow. Many try to imitate his hair, his natural way of being and the clothes he wears. And although several young women do it on purpose, there is an actress who is similar to Selena and he doesn’t even try.

Selena Gomez is very similar to another famous actress.

The actress who is very similar to Selena Gomez

It is not the first time that two actresses have been confused due to their great physical resemblance. There are many examples to try: Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard, Amy Adams and Isla Fisher, Susan Sarandon and Sigourney Weaver, among others.

Like them, there is a celebrity who for many years was confused with Selena Gomez. Is about Lucy Halethe 33-year-old interpreter who achieved world fame thanks to the television series Pretty Little Liars. In said adolescent production, the actress was in charge of interpreting Aria Montgomery.

Related news

It was at that precise moment when the comparisons began, and although today the actresses are not very similar physically, back then they had the same hair length and color, they had the same physical structure and their faces were quite similar.

on more than one occasion Pull He echoed these comparisons and revealed an anecdote that caused a lot of laughter on social networks: “When I was younger, they confused me a lot with Selena Gomezmainly during his days in The Wizards of Waverly Place“.

Lucy Hale and her resemblance to Selena Gomez.

“Usually I would correct them, but I remember once, it was a grown lady in an airport, and she said to me, ‘Can I take a picture of you?’ I thought she thought I was Lucy. She then started telling me the projects she liked about me and I quickly realized that she thought she was Selena. And in some way I did it because I did not want to destroy his dreams“Commented the interpreter.

Despite the fact that when she was younger she was compared to Selena Gomezas they grow and change their physical appearance Lucy Hale began to receive comparisons with other stars. “There’s a group of girls who look similar. I’m often mistaken for Sarah Hyland, Rachel Billson either Maisie Williams. We all have a similar appearance.”

In an interview they asked the star of Truth or Dare if she looks similar to any of these celebrities and, bluntly, the interpreter answered the following: “Maybe a little bit of Selena. Sometimes they also confused me with Kylie JennerBut when I was younger.”

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.