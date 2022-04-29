The incredible resemblance of this actor with Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has a double. Could they have been separated at birth? The similar that exists with Logan MarshallGreen is incredible. However, it is worth clarifying that Hardy has many more films in his filmography. Let’s find out below how they both are alike and we’ll tell you about other cases of similar celebrities.

Except for moviegoers who are in all the details, certain pairs of actors tend to lend themselves to the confusion of any viewer. It happens among many celebrities that some double generates doubt when deciding who is who in reality. We present a particular case where the amazing resemblance of the actor Tom Hardy with Logan Marshall Green, it’s awesome.

Uncanny: The resemblance between Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall Green

The incredible similar between the actor Tom Hardy (44 years old) Y Logan Marshall Green (45) it is truly chilling. You would have to stop a lot to detect which is which. It is amazing the similarities in the face, they practically have the same face.

Of course, as for his acting career, Tom Hardy have many more movies in his filmography than Logan Marshall Green. He has even worked with Christopher Nolan several times and has to his credit a couple of indie gems like Venom 2, the new Mad-Max or Alejandro González Iñárritu’s famous villain in “The Revenant.”

While, Logan MarshallGreen he is more of a secondary actor and his most notable film was “The Invitation”, a psychological thriller that was awarded in Sitges. He too, he has had roles in series like ‘Traveler’ or ‘Dark Blue’ and in movies like ‘Brooklyn Finest’. Also, he is perhaps best remembered as Trey, Ryan Atwwod’s brother, in the iconic series ‘The OC’.

Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall Green Who’s Who?

Edward Thomas Hardyis the real name and is better known simply as Tom Hardy. Unlike Marshall Green, is a British actor and film producer.? He is considered to be a method actor as he is an excellent performer of transformations, both physical and vocal whenever he has to adapt to a role.

For its part, Logan MarshallGreen is an American actor born in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. Both actors have never spoken before this hilarious similar physical. They have never worked together, until now.

Other celebrities who have an incredible resemblance

It doesn’t just happen with Tom Hardy Y Logan MarshallGreen. There are other celebrities who are sometimes confused with their similarities. So is the case with Teresa Palmer and Kristen Stewart, Christopher Lambert and Thomas Jane that, although they are 12 years apart, the physical resemblance is so evident that when you see them on screen you have to think twice.

Another amazing case is that of Peta Wilson and Amy Smart. They are two beautiful Hollywood girls with sweet looks, very similar and with impressive facial features that allow them to play bad girl roles. Tom Sizemore and Michael Madsenalthough they are not two drops of water, they have a rogue expression with their usual badly shaven face that ends up causing confusion in the viewer.

What other celebrities besides the amazing similar from Tom Hardy Y Logan MarshallGreen you know? Tell us.