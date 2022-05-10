the incredible revelations of Paredes on the arrival of Messi in Paris!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Édouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” interview!

Leandro Paredes spoke about the transfer of Lionel Messi to PSG during the last summer transfer window. He tells how he learned the news and the incredible scenario of it. While in Ibiza, the two compatriots saw each other before Messi was supposed to leave for Barcelona to extend his contract, which was originally planned: “We insisted: ‘come to Paris’ but he told us that everything was already arranged with Barcelona”.

An unexpected turn of events

“I don’t know what happened during this trip to Barcelona because the same evening he told us that he was coming to Paris”. A testimony which shows that Messi and Paris had been in discussion for some time and that a contract was ready in case of failure in Barcelona. For his part, Paredes refused to believe it: “I told him: ‘I won’t believe you until you sign and I see you wearing the Paris Saint-Germain jersey'”.