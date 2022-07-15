The incredible sacrifice that Chris Hemsworth had during the filming of Thor 4

With the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor, Chris Hemsworth decided to make a surprising sacrifice during the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder so as not to inconvenience his co-star.

Chris Hemsworth and his sacrifice when recording scenes with Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

when it was announced Thor: Love and Thunder In the summer of 2019, we all raised our heads when it was announced that Natalie Portman would return as Mighty Thor. The character had appeared in the first two Thor films as the scientist Jane Foster. However, after her absence from ragnarok, Portman would return for the fourth tape of the god of thunder, although now worthy of Mjolnir. And it is that for Chris Hemsworth, it seems that recording scenes with Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder was all a sacrifice for his diet.

Natalie Portman is vegan, that is, she does not consume any type of meat. On the contrary, Chris Hemsworth, to have the muscular body that he has, consumes high doses of meat. Thus, by recording so many scenes with his partner during the filming of Thor: Love and ThunderHemsworth made a sacrifice to respect Portman’s diet, not consuming meat when they had to record a kiss. The actress herself has revealed it in a recent interview:

The day we had to shoot the kiss scene, she didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. He eats meat every half hour…he was just being considerate.

In this way, the actor had to give up his protein-laden diet to respect the lifestyle of his partner. It seems that Chris Hemsworth is a considered hero on and off screen. Long live the strongest Avenger!

Well, reader, what do you think of Chris Hemsworth’s decision on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder? Would you have done the same? Let us know in the comments.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available in theaters. The film is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi and Russell Crowe.

Source: CNN