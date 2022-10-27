the incredible secret about her wedding manicure

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of the movie Troubled loves in 2002. They were together only a year and a half to finally meet again, several years later.

Each made his own life. Jennifer Lopez has known several marriages, while Ben Affleck said “yes” to Jennifer Garner. Unions that ultimately ended in divorce. Both single, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck saw each other again on a regular basis… until the day they fell back into each other’s arms.

We still remember the photo of the kiss of the two lovers on a yacht in Saint-Tropez in 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged again, then married on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, and on August 20 in Georgia.

Her many wedding dresses

On this occasion, Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation in sumptuous wedding dresses. Indeed, she celebrated her marriage with Ben Affleck in three different outfits, each more superb than the other; and all made to measure by Ralph Lauren.

The 53-year-old singer initially wore a white ceremonial dress with a very long veil. She then wore a pretty tight dress all adorned with pearls. And finally, a mermaid dress that perfectly enhanced her figure.

The young bride had not neglected her beauty treatment either. Without surprise, her makeup was flawless. Her gaze was highlighted with the help of brown eyeshadow while her mouth was enhanced with a beautiful nude lipstick.

A wedding manicure with special meaning

Who says 3 outfits, of course says 3 hairstyles. Jennifer Lopez therefore juggled between a bun and a high half-tail. What ultimately hasn’t changed during her marriage is her manicure.

To marry the man of her life, JLo had chosen a classic-looking manicure which, on closer inspection, was ultimately quite worked and sought after. The bride had bet on a nude manicure way “milky” which she associated with a few drawings.

On the nails of Jennifer Lopez appeared flowers, but also a hummingbird. Quite discreet details that actually had a real meaning. “The birds are always flying around me”, had explained the star through his newsletter On the JLo. “I’ve always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that many people say they symbolize love… Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, a hummingbird magically appears at my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we are open to signs.” A nice wink!