the incredible secret of her evening dress

Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards: Best Actress in a Drama Series

Obviously, there is. The young woman of 26 years, revealed in 2010 in the series Disney Channel Shake It Up (then in 2017 at the cinema in Spider-Man: Homecoming), embodies the new generation of the seventh art. Propelled to planetary stardom when she won her very first Emmy Awards in 2020, Zendaya left a second time triumphant, having won the title of Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue, a drug-addicted teenager whom she plays in Euphoria on HBO.

The star of the Emmy Awards night

Thus, this Monday, September 12, 2022, Zendaya Coleman of her real name, naturally imposed herself as the most influential personality of the evening. And for good reason, in addition to his coronation under the eyes of Hollywood, the companion of actor Tom Holland shone with a thousand lights in a sensational black dress, and anecdotal.

The particularity of her Valentino dress

While she eclipsed her colleagues Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)Laura Linney (ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Zendaya magnified her figure in a Maison Valentino bespoke ball gown. Made by the artistic director Pierpaolo Picciolithe Californian actress’ black dress is made up of a fitted strapless bodice, slit and tied, as well as a full skirt with a retro look.

An evening dress inspired by Grace Kelly

A look specially designed for the beautiful brunette, and directly inspired by the wardrobe of Grace Kelly in the 1950s as confided to voguethe Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach. According to her right-hand man, the piece is a reference to the glamorous style of the late Princess of Monaco and its aesthetic was modeled on the look from the Valentino Fall/Winter 1987 collection worn by Linda Evangelista in a Steven Meisel campaign. A majestic nod to regal and retro influences, which Zendaya sported with a Bulgari jewelry set and a silk hair band, styled like celebrities did in the 1950s.